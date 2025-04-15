Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in PMML in 2025.

Prime Ministers Museum & Library (PMML) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Finance Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers of Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or also autonomous and statutory bodies or public sector undertakings or recognized Research institutions or universities:

(a) (i) holding analogous posts on a regular basis altogether in the parent cadre or department.

(ii) With six years of service rendered on a regular basis in Level-6 in the Pay matrix (Rs.35400-112400) or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and

(b) Possessing any one of the following qualifications:

(i) A pass in the SAS or equivalent examination. Any one of the organized Accounts Departments of the Central Government should conduct the exam.

(ii) Successful completion of training in the Cash and Accounts work in the ISTM or equivalent training course and a minimum of 4 years’ experience.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of educational

qualifications and experience certificates, etc. to this office address i.e. The Director, Prime

Ministers Museum & Library, Teen Murti House, New Delhi-110011 so as to reach latest by 30th

April, 2025.

Applicants should accompany their application/CV with supporting documents/certificates in support of qualification and also experience claimed by the candidates otherwise the candidature isn’t acceptable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here