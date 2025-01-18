Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant managerial positions or career in NISE in 2025.

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 04 (Four) Project Manager & 08 (Eight) Junior Project Engineer, purely on short-term contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Manager (Green Hydrogen)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) B.E./B.Tech.in Engineering (Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/Instrumentation/Process/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronic/Renewable Energy/Energy)

OR

M.E. / M. Tech. in relevant field

Experience:

(i) Minimum Eight years’ specialized experience after graduation

OR

Minimum Four years’ specialized experience after post-graduation.

ii) Experience in Green Hydrogen or related field will be preferred

Name of post : Project Manager (ALMM & PLI)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i).B.E./B.Tech.in Engineering (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication/

Mechanical/Renewable Energy)

OR

M.E. / M. Tech. in relevant field

Experience :

(i) Minimum 08 years after graduation

OR

Minimum 04 years after post-graduation.

(ii) Experience in Solar PV or related field will be preferred

Name of post : Project Manager (Industrial Research and Technical Consultancy)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) B.E. / B. Tech. in Engineering (Electrical / Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical / Renewable Energy)

OR

M.E. / M. Tech. in relevant field

Experience:

(i) Minimum 08 years after graduation

OR

Minimum 04 years after post-graduation.

(ii) Experience in Solar PV or related field will be preferred

Name of post : Project Manager (Skill Development / Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) B.E. / B. Tech. in Engineering (Electrical / Electrical & Electronics /Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical / Renewable Energy)

OR

M.E. / M. Tech. in relevant field

Experience:

(i) Minimum 08 years after graduation

OR

Minimum 04 years after post-graduation.

(ii) Experience in Solar PV or related field will be preferred.

Name of post : Junior Project Engineer (Testing and Calibration)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Diploma in Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical /Instrumentation or allied branches.

OR

(ii) ITI in relevant branches.

Experience:

(i) Minimum 01-year after Diploma

OR

Minimum 03 years after ITI

Name of post : Junior Project Engineer (Thermal Energy Storage & Product

Development)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Diploma in Mechanical / Refrigeration / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation and allied

branches

OR

ITI in relevant branches

Experience:

(i) Minimum 01 years after Diploma

OR

Minimum 03 years after ITI in the area of solar, air conditioning, refrigeration, renewable energy,

fabrication works and related areas.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled application form in the prescribed format as per Annexure I along with attested photocopies of documents in support of educational qualifications, age and experience. The requisite filled application form with attested photocopies of documents in support of educational qualifications, age and experience should be submitted via email in a single PDF writing the subject as “Application for “Name of the position” in NISE to the following email ID: [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is February 1, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



