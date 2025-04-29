Applications are invited for recruitment of eleven vacant positions or career in National Institute of Immunology (NIN) in 2025.

National Institute of Immunology (NIN) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Staff Scientists in 2025. BRIC-National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, is a leading research Institute in India with a long-standing reputation for scientific excellence. The institute has state of the art infrastructure for pursuing research in immunology and allied sciences.

Name of post : Staff Scientist-III

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

1st class M.Sc with 5 years experience or 1st class M.Tech/ MD/ MVSc/ M.Pharm/ M.Biotech with

4 years R&D experience

OR

Ph.D with 4 years postdoctoral experience in the relevant field.

Pay Level (7th CPC) : 11

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Staff Scientist-IV

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

1st class M.Sc with 9 years experience or 1st class M.Tech/ MD/ MVSc/ M.Pharm/ M.Biotech with

8 years R&D experience

OR

Ph.D or corresponding degrees in other disciplines with original work as evidenced by patents or

publications. Evidence of leadership with about 8 years of R&D experience.

Pay Level (7th CPC) : 12

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://facultyrecruitments.nii.res.in/

Closing Date of receipt of online applications:- 26.05.2025

Application Fees :

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) is to be paid by the

candidate. Fee is to be paid online through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here