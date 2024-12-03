Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NFSU in 2024.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientific Officer and Scientific Assistant in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

Master’s degree in Digital Forensics/Forensic Science with specialization in Cyber Forensics / Information Security / Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics /

Multimedia Forensics / Information Communication Technology /Artificial Intelligence / Data Science/ Cyber Security Management / Computer Science & Engineering / Multimedia Forensics

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

BE / B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information Technology or Electronics or Electrical and Electronics (EEE) or

Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) or Information Communication Technology (ICT)

Experience :

a. For candidates having a Master’s degree : 03(three) Years of experience is required in doing

analysis/research in the Government organization / recognized Research Institute in the field of Digital Forensics / Incident Response / Computer Science / Cyber Security / Digital Forensics and Information Security / Digital Forensics and Information Assurance / Electronics / Multimedia Forensics or equivalent industrial experience in the field as mentioned above.

OR

b. For candidates having a BE/ BTech degree : 05 (five) Years of experience is required in doing

analysis/research in the Government organization / recognized Research Institute in the field of Digital Forensics / Incident Response/ Computer Science / Cyber Security / Digital Forensics and Information Security / Digital Forensics and Information Assurance / Electronics / Multimedia Forensics or equivalent industrial experience in the field as mentioned above. [Candidates having a Ph.D. degree in full-time mode in a relevant discipline will get consideration as having a maximum of 03 (three) years of research experience for this position for Direct Recruitment only].

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

Master’s degree in Digital Forensics/Forensic Science with specialization in Cyber Forensics / Information Security / Computer Science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics /

Multimedia Forensics / Information Communication Technology /Artificial Intelligence / Data Science/ Cyber Security Management / Computer Science & Engineering / Multimedia Forensics

OR

BE / BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or, Information Technology or Electronics, Electrical and Electronics (EEE) or,

Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) or Information Communication Technology (ICT)

Also Read : Animals that behave like humans

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview at NFSU-DGGI Digital Forensics Laboratory, 2nd Floor, Admin Wing, National Forensic Sciences University, Sector India on 9, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

The interview is on 14. 12.2024 from 11:00 AM onwards

How to apply :

Candidate need to produce one set of self-attested documents at the time of Interview as per below list. All Documents submitted by the candidates should be serially numbered and indexed:

Birth Certificate 10th Mark sheet Copy 12th Mark sheet Copy School Leaving Certificate Copy Graduation Mark sheet (all Semester) Copy Graduation Degree Certificate Copy Post-Graduation Mark sheet (all Semester) Copy Post-Graduation Degree Certificate Copy Experience letter (If Any) Resume / CV (3 Copies) Certificate of ISMS-LA/CEH/CHFI/ISO 17025/SANS/FACT/ FACT Plus (If Any)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here