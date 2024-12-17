Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in NCUI in 2024.

National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) is inviting applications from eligible for recruitment of various administrative posts or career in 2024.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Regular PG Degree in Economics/ Cooperation / Commerce / Agricultural / Mass Communication / Journalism / Public Relation / Social Work / Education / Rural Development / Statistics / Business Administration (HR / Finance / Marketing) / Agriculture Business / Home Science / CA / ICWA/ Bachelor Degree with Law (Cooperative Law) from UGC recognised University with 55% minimum marks.

Desirable:

Diploma in Cooperative Management (HDCM)/ Diploma in Cooperative Business Management (DCBM) Ph.D (in core subject )

Essential Experience :

10 yrs. Experience in concerned profession / Training / Research / Teaching / Administration /

Management / Extension/ Project Management / HRM / Finance / Publication in senior managerial position in organization(s) of repute. Out of this at least 5 years should be in the grade of PB-3 Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs.6600. Skill of computer application.

Name of post : Assistant Director

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential: Regular PG Degree in Economics / Cooperation / Commerce / Agricultural / Mass Communication / Journalism / Public Relation / Social Work / Education / Rural Development / Statistics / Business Administration (HR / Finance / Marketing) / Agriculture Business / Home Science / CA/ ICWA / Bachelor Degree with Law (preferably Cooperative Law) from UGC recognised University with 55% minimum marks (For those candidates who have worked for more than 10 years in NCUI and / or its Council for training and its Cooperative Education Field Projects, PG Degree in any discipline shall be sufficient qualification)

Desirable:

Diploma in Cooperative Management (HDCM)/ Diploma in Cooperative Business Management (DCBM) Ph.D (in core subject )

Essential Experience :

Minimum 1 year experience in concerned profession / Training / Research / Teaching / Administration / Management / Extension / Project Management / HRM / Finance / Publication /

Publicity / Law in reputed organization.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University / Institute.

Desirable: Diploma / Certificate course in computer application from a recognized University /

Institute with Tally Certificate along with MS Office automation.

Essential Experience :

Minimum 5 years of continuous service in UDC grade or equivalent in PB- 2 Rs. 5200-20200+ GP 2400 or equivalent from reputed organization / cooperatives / private / public / autonomous body /

institution / University of repute.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Graduate from a recognized University.

(ii) Minimum 6 months Certificate Course in Computer training from recognized institute.

Desirable:

Preference will be given to:

(i) Skill of Bilingual Typing (Hindi & English).

(ii) Degree in Commerce with knowledge and skill of Tally Operation.

(iii) Certificate / Degree in Library Science.

(iv) Knowledge and skill in Photography/ film/ video camera/ audio visual equipment handling experience.

(v) Skill of Stenography.

(vi) Certificate of translation of Hindi to English and vice-versa.

Essential Technical Qualification: English typing speed of 35 W.P.M. or Hindi with a minimum speed of 30 W.P.M. on computer (35 W.P.M. and 30 W.P.M. correspond to 12000 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depression for each word.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade with 5 years experience in Electrical work.

Desirable : Skill of computer application.

Experience : 5 years experience in Electrical work

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of the above posts in 2024 through the website https://jobapply.in/ncui2024/

The last date of submission of application is 05.01.2025.

Application Fees :

A non-refundable application fee of Rs.885/- per candidate per post (inclusive of 18% GST) will be

charged and the payment is to be made using SBI Collect facility

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here