Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 42 vacancies in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

Applications are invited for 42 vacant medical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 42 vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors.
Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor
No. of posts : 42
Department wise vacancies :
- Anaesthesiology : 9
- Biochemistry : 2
- CTVS : 1
- Forensic Med. : 2
- General Med. : 5
- Genl. Surgery : 3
- Microbiology : 2
- Neurology : 2
- Obs & Gynae : 4
- Ophthalmology : 1
- Orthopaedics : 2
- Paediatrics : 4
- Pharmacology : 1
- Radiotherapy : 1
- Surgical Onco. : 1
- Urology : 2
Essential Qualification :
i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).
ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.
iii. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India
Scale of Pay: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of `.67700/- per month plus NPA and other
allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.
Age limit : 45 years
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 11th, 12th, 15th , 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th May 2023 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent
Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications in prescribed format and relevant documents.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here