Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 42 vacancies in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

Applications are invited for 42 vacant medical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 42 vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 42

Department wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 9

Biochemistry : 2

CTVS : 1

Forensic Med. : 2

General Med. : 5

Genl. Surgery : 3

Microbiology : 2

Neurology : 2

Obs & Gynae : 4

Ophthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 2

Paediatrics : 4

Pharmacology : 1

Radiotherapy : 1

Surgical Onco. : 1

Urology : 2

Also Read : Traditional spinach smoothie recipe that is great for a pleasant summer

Essential Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India

Scale of Pay: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of `.67700/- per month plus NPA and other

allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.

Age limit : 45 years

Also Read : Buddha Purnima 2023 : Top 5 beautiful Buddhist monasteries of Northeast India

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 11th, 12th, 15th , 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th May 2023 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent

Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications in prescribed format and relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here