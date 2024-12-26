Applications are invited for recruitment of 96 vacant positions or career in HCL in 2024.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates (Retired from the services of PSUs including Hindustan Copper Limited or Government /Semi –Government organizations including Defence Service or Private Organization of repute) for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chargeman (Electrical), Electrician ‘A’, Electrician ‘B’ and also Mining Mate in 2024.

Name of post : Chargeman (Electrical)

No. of posts : 23

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Experience of 20 Years in Electrical line out of which minimum 10 years of experience as Chargeman (Electrical) / Supervisor (Electrical) in underground metalliferous mines. Should also possess valid permit to work as Supervisor (Mines), covering mining installations issued by appropriate government.

Name of post : Electrician ‘A’

No. of posts : 36

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Experience of 20 Years in Electrical line out of which minimum 10 years of experience as electrician. Should also possess valid wiremen permit from Government Electrical Inspector

Name of post : Electrician ‘B’

No. of posts : 36

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Experience of 20 Years in Electrical line out of which minimum 07 years of experience also as electrician. Should also possess valid wiremen permit from Government Electrical Inspector

Name of post : Mining Mate

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Experience of 20 Years in a Mine out of which minimum 10 years of experience as Mining Mate in underground metalliferous mines. Valid Mate Certificate of Competency for Metalliferous Mine (Un restricted) & also Valid First Aid Certificate.

Selection Procedure :

Walk – In Interview will be held on 30.12.2024 (Monday). In case the response to the walk in Interview on 30.12.2024 for the post(s) is poor or if the candidates are not found suitable on 30.12.2024 then the next walk-in interview will be held on 16.01.2025 (Thursday). No candidate will be given second chance. A candidate who fails in the walk-in interview conducted on 30.12.2024 will not be allowed to appear in walk-in interview scheduled on 16.01.2025. In case sufficient candidates are found suitable in 1st interview itself, no further interviews will be held. Only on the HCL website the date(s) of interview or any amendment will be updated. No publication in news paper shall be made in this regard. Walk-in interview will be held on dates specified above at 11:00 AM at 2nd Floor at Conference Hall, Administration Building Khetri Copper Complex, Hindustan Copper Limited, Khetri Nagar, Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan – 333504

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the duly filled in application along with one set of self attested photo copies of all the certificates. They must also bring their original certificates in support of their claim for possessing Minimum Experience as required. Applicants must also bring documents for age, qualification, statutory requirement and also last pay slip at the time of Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here