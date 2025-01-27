Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in EPFO in 2025.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals (Law) {YPs} for handling litigation management in the company in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professionals (Law)

Qualification & Experience :

Essential- Law Graduates from any recognized University. Preference will be given to LLB/ BA LLB qualified persons with experience in research field.

Desirable- Persons with LLM, Ph.D and additional qualifications, research experience, published

papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field is preferable.

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 32 years

Job Roles :

i. To maintain Administrative and monitor database on the cases decided by or pending with the Tribunals, Central Administrative Tribunals, District Courts, CGIT-cum-Labour Courts, NCLTs, NCLATs, High Courts and the Supreme Court of India / any Court of Law / Tribunal / quasi-judicial body and any other legal forum.

ii. To draft petitions, replies, rejoinders, affidavits and other pleadings/ legal documents to be filed before various Courts.

iii. To render all assistance to the Officers of EPFO and Panel Advocates of EPFO looking after the litigation management

iv. To draft / scrutinize from legal point of view various documents like Notices, contract agreements, succession suites etc.

v. Scrutiny of petitions.

vi. Analysing the feasibility and methodology of implementation of court verdicts and orders.

vii. Any other work assigned to them by the competent Authority.

How to apply :

Candidates shall submit their application form on the official email ID [email protected] or apply on National Career Service Portal (ncs.gov.in) (Job ID:20Z76- 1237137437335J)

Last date for submission of applications is 14th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here