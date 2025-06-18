Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ECIL in 2025.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainee Officer (Radiological Safety) in 2025. ECIL was setup under the Department of Atomic Energy on 11th April, 1967 with a view to generate a strong indigenous capability in the field of professional grade electronics. The initial accent was on total self-reliance and ECIL was also in the Design, Development, Manufacture and Marketing of several products with emphasis on three technology lines viz. Computers, Control Systems and Communications. Over the years, ECIL pioneered the development of various complex electronic products without any external technological help and scored several ‘firsts.’ The company played a very significant role in the training and growth of high caliber technical and managerial manpower especially in the fields of Computers and Information Technology. Though the initial thrust was on meeting the Control & Instrumentation requirements of the Nuclear Power Program, the expanded scope of self-reliance pursued by ECIL enabled the company to develop various products to cater to the needs of Defence, Civil Aviation, Information & Broadcasting, Telecommunications, Insurance, Banking, Police, and Para-Military Forces, Oil & Gas, Power, Space Education, Health, Agriculture, Steel and Coal sectors and various user departments in the Government domain. ECIL thus evolved as a multi-product company serving multiple sectors of Indian economy with emphasis on import of country substitution and development of products & services that are of economic and strategic significance to the country.

Name of post : Trainee Officer (Radiological Safety)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. First Class with Minimum 60% in M.Sc. and

2. Post M.Sc., Diploma in Radiological Physics from BARC, Mumbai along with Qualified RSO

Certification from RP&AD, BARC, Mumbai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000-1,40,000

Age : The upper age for UR Candidate is 27 years as on 31/05/2025. The upper age limit is further relaxable up to 10 years for Persons with Disabilities (degree of disability 40% or above) and 5 years for the candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989. Ex- servicemen are eligible for age relaxation for the service rendered in Defence plus three years

Selection Procedure : The selection methodology will comprise of two stage selection process. These are Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates including Internal Employees have to apply ‘ON-LINE’ through our website

https://www.ecil.co.in > Careers > Current Job openings

The on-line application process will be operational up to 08/07/2025(14.00 hrs.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here