Applications are invited for recruitment of 137 vacant positions or career in Delhi University in 2024.
Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in 2024.
Name of post : Assistant Registrar
No. of posts : 11
Pay : Pay Level- 10
Essential Qualification :
i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.
ii. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview.
Age Limit: 40 years
Name of post : Senior Assistant
No. of posts : 46
Pay : Pay Level- 06
Essential Qualification :
(i) Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University/Institution.
(ii) Three Years’ of experience as Assistant or equivalent in the Level 4. The experience should be in Central/State Government/University/PSU and other Central/State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more. The candidate should have proficiency in Computer applications, noting and drafting etc.
Age Limit: 35 years
Name of post : Assistant
No. of posts : 80
Pay : Pay Level- 04
Essential Qualification :
(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.
(ii) Two Year experience as Junior Assistant/Equivalent posts in University/Research Establishment/ Central State Govt./PSU/Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more.
(iii) Speed in English Typing @ 35 wpm or Speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. The Candidate should have proficiency in Computer Operations.
Age Limit: 32 years
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.du.ac.in/ from 18th December 2024 up to 27th December 2024
Application Fees :
Application fees and forms are to be submitted as per details given below:
- General/Unreserved – Rs. 1,000/-
- OBC (NCL), EWS, Female – Rs. 800/-
- SC, ST, PwBD – Rs. 600/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here