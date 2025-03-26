CSIR Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career in CSIR in 2025.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer in 2025. The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) established in 1942, is an Autonomous body under the aegis of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It is Nation’s premier Scientific Industrial R&D Organization and has a dynamic network of 37 National Laboratories, 39 Outreach Centres, 1 Innovation Complex and three units with a Pan-India presence across the country. There are four constituent laboratories/ Institutes of CSIR located in New Delhi namely CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, (CSIR-CRRI), CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi (CSIR-IGIB), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research, New Delhi (CSIR-NIScPR), CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi (CSIR-NPL).

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant

No. of posts : 177

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time.

Pay Scale : Pay Level 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 32

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DOPT from time to time

Pay Scale : Pay Level 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.cbexams.com/csir_reg/regstep.aspx

Last date for submission of online applications is 21.04.2025 (till 05:00 PM).

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR), OBC (NCL) and EWS Candidates : Rs. 500/-

Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen Candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here