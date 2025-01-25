Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in CRPF in 2025.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Headmistress, Teachers and Ayahs for Montessori School Siliguri (Academic Year-2025-26) on purely temporary contractual basis in 2025. Appointment of Headmistress, Teacher and Ayah are purely on temporary contractual basis for the initial period of 11 months only and thereafter their services will be terminated. They will have no claim whatsoever for regularization of their service. Only female candidate will be considered.

Name of post : Headmistress (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate with Nursery training diploma from a recognized Training Institution. (First preference)

ii) JBT/Trained Graduates / Trained post graduates. (Second preference)

iii) Five years teaching experience in preprimary/primary School

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Leave Entitlement: Headmistress shall avail 10 days Casual leave in a year besides the declared Gazetted Holidays as admissible.

Age : 25-45 years

Name of post : Teachers (Female)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

i) Graduate with Nursery training diploma from a recognized Training Institution. (First preference)

ii) JBT/Trained Graduates / Trained post graduates. (Second preference)

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Leave Entitlement: Teacher shall avail 10 days Casual leave in a year besides the declared Gazetted Holidays as admissible.

Age : 21-40 years

Name of post : Ayahs (Female)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Passed class V or experienced Ayahs will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Leave Entitlement: Ayah shall avail 10 days Casual leave in a year besides the declared Gazetted Holidays as admissible.

Age : 18-45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview cum selection test on 20/02/2025 at 09.00 hrs

The venue of reporting is Dy. Inspector General of Police, Group Centre CRPF, Vill-Kawakhali, Post-Sushrutanagar, Siliguri, Distt-Darjeeling (WB) PIN-734012

No TA/DA, boarding and lodging charges will be provided to the candidates for appearing in the walk in interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for Walk-in interview-cum-Selection test with their all original and photocopies of educational and experience documents along with 03 passport photos.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here