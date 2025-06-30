Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in BHAVINI in 2025.

Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Joint Assistant Company Secretary.

Name of post : Joint Assistant Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 11 as per 7th CPC

Age Limit : Maximum 33 years as on the date notified as last date for submission of application.

Relaxation in upper age limit-

(i) Ex-servicemen are eligible for age relaxation of 5 years.

(ii) PwBDs with 40% disability are eligible for age relaxation of 10 years.

(iii) In case applicant is eligible for age relaxation in more than one category, the age relaxation will be on cumulative basis with any of the remaining categories for which age relaxation is permitted as mentioned above, subject to a maximum of 56 years.

(iv) There is no age limit for employees serving in BHAVINI who otherwise fulfill the prescribed criteria.

Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline with not less than 60% marks from a recognised University/ Institution. Should be a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Experience:

Three years Post Qualification experience also in Company Secretariat jobs in any organization of Govt. of India/State Govt./Listed companies/Reputed Private Companies will only be considered.

Selection Process: Recruitment of Joint Assistant Company Secretary will be conducted altogether in two stages as follows:

(i) Stage I – Written Test

(ii) Stage II – Personal Interview

How to apply :

Eligible applicants have to forward their application in the proforma attached in the advertisements only, to Sr. Manager (HR-Recruitment), Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), Project Station Building, Kalpakkam-603 102.

The outer cover forwarding the application shall also be super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JOINT ASSISTANT COMPANY SECRETARY” against Advt. No. …………………………”

The last date of receipt of completed application is 18.07.2025 at 17:00 Hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here