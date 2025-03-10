Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Managers and Senior Engineers in 2025. Bharat Electronics Limited is a Navaratna and India’s professional electronics company.

Name of posts :

Deputy Manager

Senior Engineer

No. of posts :

Deputy Manager : 2

Senior Engineer : 13

Eligibility Criteria :

B.E./B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg/B.Arch /M.E/M. Tech as indicated in the relevant Engineering disciplines, acquired from reputed AICTE approved Colleges/Institute or a recognized university with First Class. 2-8 years of post-qualification experience.

How to apply :

Interested candidates meeting all the criteria mentioned aloft, should submit the application in the format appended to this advertisement and send the applications through post, super-scribing on the envelope the post applied for ____. The following documents should compulsorily be enclosed:

i) Self-attested copy of SSLC/Matriculation Certificate (proof of age).

ii) Self-attested copy of PUC/12th Class/Diploma Marks Card.

iii) Self-attested copies of BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg /ME/M.Tech Marks cards for having passed all semesters/years.

iv) Self-attested copies of Provisional/Final Degree Certificate.

v) Post qualification experience certificate(s) from previous to till current employer

vi) Category/ Tribe/ Community/ Disability certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC( NCL)/ PwBD respectively

vii) Candidates if working in PSUs/ Govt. organizations/ Quasi Government organisations should compulsorily submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ at the time of application or interview.

viii) SBI Fee Payment Receipt (if applicable).

ix) Write up of the roles and responsibilities/ experience also.

The applications must reach the The Deputy General Manager (HR/CSG),Bharat Electronics Ltd,

Jalahalli post, Bengaluru –560013 by 26th March 2025

Application Fees :

Candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 600/- plus 18% GST (for Permanent post) & Rs. 400/- plus 18% GST (for Fixed term post) towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode). SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are altogether exempted from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here