Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in BEE in 2025.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 01 National Project Manager, 02 Senior Sector Experts and 01 Finance Assistant on contract basis initially for a period of two year which is extendable annually subject to satisfactory performance based on KPIs in 2025.

Name of post : National Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Bachelor’s degree in engineering, architecture, planning or other related fields from a

recognized University with 60% marks in aggregate

2. Post-graduate master’s degree in architecture, planning, engineering, environmental management or other related fields

Experience:

At least 15 years of progressive experience which should include project related experience commensurate with the job profile and responsibilities expected to be handled by the candidate specifically in the areas of building energy efficiency, building thermal performance analysis, passive building design, and building sector policies.

At least 8 years of sector specific technical expertise in at least one of the following fields:

Implementation of building energy codes in India

Passive design and climate responsive architecture

Thermal comfort and building performance analysis

Name of post : Senior Sector Expert- Building energy efficiency

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in architecture / planning from a recognized University with 60%

marks in aggregate

2. Post-graduate master’s degree in architecture, planning, engineering, environmental

management or other related fields (Candidates with bachelor’s degree combined with 3 additional years of relevant experience may be considered)

Experience:

1. At least 8 years of progressive experience which should include project related experience commensurate with the job profile and responsibilities expected to be handled by the candidate specifically in the areas of building energy efficiency, building thermal performance analysis, passive building design, and building sector policies.

2. At least 5 years of sector specific technical expertise in at least one of the following fields:

Passive design and climate responsive architecture

Thermal comfort and building performance analysis

Implementation of building energy codes in India

Name of post : Senior Sector Expert- Low-carbon comfort systems

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks in

aggregate

Post-graduate master’s degree in engineering, architecture, planning, environmental

management or other related fields

(Candidates with bachelor’s degree combined with 3 additional years of relevant experience

may be considered)

Experience:

1. At least 8 years of progressive experience which should include project related experience commensurate with the job profile and responsibilities expected to be handled by the candidate specifically in the areas of building energy efficiency, building thermal performance analysis, low-carbon comfort systems, and building sector policies.

2. At least 5 years of sector specific technical expertise in at least one of the following fields:

Design of low-carbon comfort systems

Thermal comfort and building performance analysis

Implementation of building energy codes in India

Name of post : Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : A bachelor’s degree in finance, management, commerce or an equivalent qualification from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience: At least 5 years of relevant experience post qualification in administration, financial

management and procurement related support services.

How to apply :

The interested applicants may submit their CV as per the attached Annexure-I along with two passport size photographs and self-attested copies of certificates/mark sheets, giving complete details of their qualifications and experience with two references, to the office of the “Director (Building), Bureau of Energy Efficiency, 4th Floor, Sewa Bhawan, R. K. Puram, Sector-1, New Delhi110066”.

Last date for submission of applications is 9th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here