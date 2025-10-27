Assam Govt Job 2025 KHSS College Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job or career in KHSS College Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia (KHSS) College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Winter skincare hacks for rejuvenating dry skin quickly

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification and other eligibility criteria are as per OM No. AHE.45/2019/2 dated 25.02.2019 of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Assam (available in the college website www.khscollege.com)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s format along with complete biodata, all supporting self-attested testimonials, a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five

Thousand only) drawn in favour of Principal, Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Khanapara Branch, IFSC – PUNB0030420

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College

Panjabari Road, Sixmile, Kamrup (M), Guwahati-781022, Assam, India within 10th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here