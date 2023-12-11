Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in VOCPA Assam.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Hindi Officer Cum Senior Assistant Secretary and Fire cum Assistant Safety Officer.

Name of post : Hindi Officer Cum Senior Assistant Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level

OR

Master Degree of a recognized university in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level.

OR

Master Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi/English with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level

Name of post : Fire cum Assistant Safety Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Graduate ship examination of Institute of Fire Engineers (London) or should have passed B.Sc., with Chemistry as one of the main subjects or B.E. (Fire), recognized by AICTE(All India Committee for Technical Education), Nagpur University.

(ii) Should have undergone Divisional Fire Officers’ Course at National Fire Service College, Nagpur; or Advance Diploma Course at National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

(iii) Possession of Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence;

(iv) Should have served not less than 5 years in a Fire Service Organisation in an Industrial town in a rank not below Station Officer.

(v) Medical Standard : Height: 168 Cms. Weight: 50 Kgs, Chest Measurement: Normal – 81 Cms.

Exp. 86 Cms. Vision: Normal in both eyes, colour vision is essential and wearing of glasses is not

permissible except to employees over the age of 40 years

(vi) Knowledge of swimming

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria, requisite essential qualifications shall apply

online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/vocptaaug23/ up to 5th January 2024.

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/PwD candidates /VOCPA and other Major Port Authority Employees : Rs. 100/- (Intimation Charges Only) + GST @18%

All candidates other than SC/ ST/PwD /VOCPA and other Major Port Authority Employees: Rs. 475/- (Application fee including intimation charges) +GST@18%

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here