Assam Career VKNRL Hospital Numaligarh Recruitment 2025

Vivekananda Kendra NRL (VKNRL) Hospital Numaligarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Consultants in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Consultant (Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission

Experience : Candidates with experience will get preference

Pay Scale : VKNRL Hospital Pay Scales which is in line with the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Upper Age Limit : 48 years as on 01.06.2025. Retired persons can also apply for contractual engagement

Name of post : Deputy Consultant (General Surgery)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in General Surgery recognized by National Medical Commission

Experience : Candidates with experience will get preference

Pay Scale : VKNRL Hospital Pay Scales which is in line with the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Upper Age Limit : 48 years as on 01.06.2025. Retired persons can also apply for contractual engagement

Name of post : Deputy Consultant (Radiology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree / Post Graduate Diploma in Radiology recognized by

National Medical Commission

Experience : Candidates with experience will get preference

Pay Scale : VKNRL Hospital Pay Scales which is in line with the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Upper Age Limit : 48 years as on 01.06.2025. Retired persons can also apply for contractual engagement

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply either through mail to

[email protected] in the application format as attached or by post to “The Secretary,

Vivekananda Kendra-NRL Hospital, NRL Township, Numaligarh – 785699, Golaghat, Assam” super

scribing on the envelope name of the post applied.

Scan copies of your recent passport size colour photograph and testimonials (Educational Qualification, Experience, Age, No Objection Certificate wherever applicable) as mentioned in the Application Form are to be attached for the candidates applying through mail.

Last date of receiving application is 10.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here