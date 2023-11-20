Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant administrative positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of two (02) Research Associates and five (05) Research Fellows under the Hindustan Unilever Limited sponsored project entitled “Moving Towards a Carbon Neutral Pathway for the Indian Tea Industry” at Climate and GIS Lab.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Statistics. Minimum two years of research experience in the

relevant area.

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Proficiency in statistical software programs, including SPSS, R or equivalent. Advanced knowledge of statistical methods, techniques, formulas and tests.

Fellowship : Rs. 28,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Tech/BE in Computer Science and Engineering. Minimum two years

of research experience in the relevant area.

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Good programming skills in advanced Python, experience in machine and deep learning tools like LSTM, con LSTM, CNN, IOT design, development and programming

Fellowship : Rs. 28,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Life Science / Botany

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience in the

relevant area. Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be preferred

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Life Science / Botany

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience in the

relevant area. Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be preferred

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Chemistry / Soil Science

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be preferred

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc in Environmental Science

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of experience in similar work especially GHG assessment, emission calculation, energy or carbon data analysis, management etc.

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MA/ M.Sc. in Geography with Specialization in Geoinformatics

or

M.Sc/ M.Tech in Geoinformatics/ Remote Sensing & GIS

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience in the relevant area. Knowledge of Geospatial Data Collection using GNSS device and analysis of data in Google Earth Engine, Google Earth, ArcGIS Pro, QGIS, R

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Sc in Life Science / Botany/Biochemistry

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be

preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 +10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of the duly filled–application form (as given in website) along with all certificates to the email ID rupanjali.debbaruah@gmail.com on or before 30 November, 2023 (02:00 PM).

Also, candidates need to fill up the Google form https://forms.gle/ierPdaNavpvFtS3t8 on or before 30 November, 2023 (02:00

PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here