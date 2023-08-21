Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of one Senior Project Fellow, one Junior Project Fellow and Two Project Assistants under Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “Evaluation of “MAK ADJUVOL” as an adjuvant with recommended pesticides in tea (Phase II).”

Name of post : Senior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Life Science / Agriculture sciences/ Entomology/ Zoology

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience, preferably in tea or plantation crops. Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Life Science / Agriculture sciences/ Entomology/ Zoology

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Knowledge in Plant Pathology. Knowledge of computer

applications and statistics will be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000 + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Graduate

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Preference in B.Sc. in Life sciences ; experience in Laboratory work and Knowledge of computer applications will be preferred

Fellowship : Rs. 15,000 + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form to the email id entosomnath@tocklai.net and entomologytocklai@gmail.com on or before 8th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here