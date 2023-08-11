Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of one (01) Research Officer and one (01) Lab attendant under the Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India funded project entitled “Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at National Level (MPRNL)” at Analytical Services Department.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Ph.D. or M.Sc. in Agricultural Chemicals / Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science/ Chemistry/ Plant Protection/ Entomology, with 1-2 years work experience in pesticide residue lab.

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Experience in operation of LC-MS/MS & GCMS/MS for pesticide residue analysis from food material, plant, soil, water using modern sample preparation technique, 2-3 years experience in NABL accredited pesticide residue lab, knowledge of computer

applications, statistics, virtual meeting platform will be preferred.

Monthly Fellowship : Consolidated Emolument of Rs. 40,000/- per month (for Ph.D. degree holder) or Rs. 38,000/- per month (for M.Sc. degree holder) (no HRA will be paid)

Age Limit : Min. 21 years & Max. 45 years

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 12th Standard Pass

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in Laboratory work

Monthly Fellowship : Consolidated Emolument of Rs. 12,262/- per month (no HRA will be paid)

Age Limit : Min. 18 years & Max. 45 years

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form to the email id r.pal@tocklai.net on or before 28th August 2023 positively.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here