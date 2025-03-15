Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Academic Programme Officer for Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Academic Programme Officer

No. of posts : 1

Education qualification: Bachelor Degree in any academic discipline, work experience in the related field will be an added advantage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the brain behind ‘India’s 1st Himalayan Whiskey’

Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experience in academic related roles in any institution is desirable.

Desirable criteria for short listing candidates: Experience in coordinating academic programmes, and organizing workshop/seminar/conference will be preferred.

Job Roles:

Managing day-to-day operation and be the first point of contact for all the academic

programmes, such as OPSE, EPGDSE, CPICSRS, and also other initiatives of the CSE and

Incubation Centre. Co-ordination and monitoring for short and long terms executive education programmes Co-ordination and monitoring for online education programmes Coordination with Academic and other Partners, cross functional co-ordination within and

outside TISS Overall monitoring and review with all stakeholders Develop and execute operational and engagement strategy for all the stakeholders including

students, partners, faculties, and domain experts. Assistance in organizing conferences Assistance in publishing academic outputs of CSE.

Salary: INR 30000-35000 per month (consolidated) as per the suitability of the candidate.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send detailed CV via email to [email protected]

Submission of application with CV: 20 April 2025 (Saturday) – 06.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here