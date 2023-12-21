Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a project entitled “IKS Centre, Tezpur University” (sponsored by the IKS Division of MoE@AICTE) under the Principal Investigator Dr. Rupam Goswami, Centre for Multidisciplinary Research. The IKS Centre – Tezpur University aims to work towards retrieval, investigation, and dissemination and application of important knowledge extracted from primary sources relating to the era of Medieval Assam with special emphasis on the Ahom rule. The recruited individuals are expected to have experience in handling scientific data, co-ordinate among the research groups, and work in liaison with organizations relevant to the project.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor degree in discipline of Science or Engineering

OR

Post Graduate Degree in discipline of Social Sciences and Humanities

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (Engineering) with CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship) or GATE

OR

Post Graduate Degree in disciplines of Social Science and Humanities with UGC-NET

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit:

Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through e-mail (rupam21@tezu.ac.in).

Last date for submission of applications is 4th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here