Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty of Physics.

Name of post : Guest Faculty (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B) :

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible

Selection Procedure : Eligible candidates so registered shall appear before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET on 20th October 2023 at 10:30 AM. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of testimonials by email to hod_phy@tezu.ernet.in by 9 AM of 19th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here