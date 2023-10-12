Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one (01) temporary position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Senior Research fellow (SRF) in the CPRI RSOP sponsored research project entitled “Development of an On-Board Hybrid Charging System for Hilly-station Performance Light Electric Vehicle” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Asim Datta, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Senior Research fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

For JRF: M.E./M.Tech. in Electrical or related areas with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA along with

qualification in NET/GATE.

For SRF: qualification prescribed for JRF with two years research experience.

Pre-requisite: Knowledge of Power Electronics/Electrical Drives.

Age:

For JRF: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application.

For SRF: Candidate shall not be more than 32 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship:

For JRF: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month.

For SRF: Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through email: asim@tezu.ernet.in subjected as “JRF/SRF CPRI RSOP Project within 24th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here