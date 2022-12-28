Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an Indo-French collaborative research project entitled, “Phosphorus- stabilized highly reactive boron species: synthesis, bonding and applications” funded by the

Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA) under Prof. Ashwini K. Phukan, Department of Chemical Sciences.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA with qualification in NET / GATE or similar equivalent examinations.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only plus HRA as admissible per month.

Age Limit : Candidate shall not be more than 28 years. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along detailed biodata to the Principal Investigator through e-mail to ashwini@tezu.ernet.in or by post to Prof. Ashwini K. Phukan, Principal Investigator, Department of Chemical Sciences, Tezpur University, Tezpur – 784028, Assam by January 17, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

