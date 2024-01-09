Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Pharmacist on contractual basis. Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India established on 14th October 1994, named after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it was established by a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast. Established out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. and with a team of dedicated doctors & staff it is a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards. It was the realization of Their Holiness the Sankaracharyas of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Kanchipuram to establish a modern eye hospital with all facilities to serve the people of the Northeast. With this aim and objective, a charitable trust for establishing an eye hospital in Guwahati was formed with some eminent personalities from different walks of life of the region as its trustees for the purpose. It is the determination and unrelenting efforts of these trustees towards the fulfillment of Their Holiness’ desire that saw the establishment of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya in Guwahati.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Aloo Pitika : The most comforting delicacy of Assamese cuisine

Qualification : B Pharma / Diploma in Pharmacy

Age : Not above 30 years

Also Read : 6 most popular tourist places in Lakshadweep

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here