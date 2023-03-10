Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant and Eye Bank Counsellor.

Name of post : Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant and Nursing from a recognized Institution

Name of post : Eye Bank Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSW or Graduate with experience in Counselling / Social Marketing

Age : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by March 17, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

