Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports. SAl came up with the twin objectives of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level. It was set up as a Society with registration of Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt. of India with the objective of promotion of Sports and Games as detailed in the Resolution. SAI has a main role in shaping India’s sports development with training to elite athletes and at the same time operating a number of schemes for the identification and development of young talent. The schemes are being implemented through various regional centres and training centres of SAI spread throughout the country. In addition to that, a number of academic programmes in physical education and sports are also offered by SAI. SAI is also entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining and utilizing, on the behalf of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized University / Institution. 5 years of experience also.

or

PGDSM with also 3 years of experience

or

PG / DNB in Sports Medicine / Orthopedics / PMR or equivalent with also 2 years of experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Date of opening of online application : 4th January 2025 (10 AM)

Closing date for submission of online application : 20th January 2025 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here