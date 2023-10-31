Assam Career Spices Board Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Spices Board Assam.

Spices Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Official Language Trainee in Spices Board Head Office, Kochi.

Name of post : Official Language Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Stipend : Rs.21,000/- per month

Also Read : 5 interesting facts about Radhika Gupta whose opinion regarding Narayana Muthy’s 70 hour work advice went viral

Qualification :

i) Master’s degree in Hindi from a recognized University with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree in English from a recognized University with Hindi as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or

two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

AND

iii) Knowledge in Computer with a Hindi Typewriting speed @ 25 w.p.m.

Also Read : Fasting tips for Karwa Chauth

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://spicesboard.in/recruitment/ up to 10th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here