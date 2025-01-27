Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Theme Leader- Gender & Financial Literacy and Associate Manager- Financial Inclusion

Name of post : Theme Leader – Gender and Financial Literacy

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1) Applicants must have a Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Commerce/Economics/Business

Management/Rural Management and/or any other relevant areas from recognized university /

institutions;

2) Any additional qualification/PhD, in related field would be given preference;

3) At least 5 years of work experience with reputed development agencies/ NGOs/ consultancies/

Government Department/Bodies/MFIs;

Job Roles :

1) Provide strategic oversight on Gender-related program design and delivery to ensure it meets

Gender equality goals.

2) Take leadership and support decision-making for promoting gender equality.

3) Identify gender equality gaps in program plan, design & implementation and take appropriate

steps to redress the gaps.

4) Support and capacitate SIDBI on integrating/incorporating gender equality goals in its

initiatives/deliverables.

5) Represent SIDBI in various fora/events and prepare brief of the takeaways.

6) Provide advisory to foster gender parity through policies, operations and implementation.

7) Contract appropriate agency/individual, oversee design, assure quality and undertake

mainstreaming initiative.

8) Manage and integration the programs on women empowerment and financial literacy.

9) Initiate discussions on Gender & Financial Inclusion and disseminate learning within and outside the Bank.

10) Lead and generate/initiate high-calibre proposals to produce exemplary programme models.

11) Build/maintain strong working relationships with all concerned stakeholders.

12)Manage individual projects, monitor their progress, facilitate compliances with processing &

settlement of related bills of the concerned agencies.

13) Preparation of reports to showcase the impact of various SIDBI supported initiatives.

14) Any other work as assigned by SIDBI.

Name of post : Associate Manager- Financial Inclusion

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1) Applicants must have a Post Graduate Degree in Social Work/Commerce/Economics/Business

Management/Rural Management and/or any other relevant areas from recognized university /

institutions.

2) Any additional qualification, in related field would be given preference.

3) Demonstrated technical expertise in design, implementation of program of development nature

with at-least 3-5 years’ experience.

4) Understanding of social development preferably i/r/w enterprise creation, skilling and social

entrepreneurship.

5) Additional experience in managing large scale livelihood and enterprise related project would be

given preference.

6) Exceptional communication and relationship-building skills.

Job Roles :

1) Support SIDBI in effective functioning/management of the day-to-day affairs;

2) Working in close co-ordination with Mission Swavalamban of SIDBI;

3) Processing and management of developmental projects and other allied activities (including MIS,

follow-up and monitoring) being undertaken by SIDBI;

4) Processing and settlement of related bills of the concerned agencies;

5) Keeping in touch with sectoral developments on financial inclusion and other relevant aspects

involving livelihood, small and micro enterprises and prepare updates on sectoral issues;

6) Document project progress through various internal reporting mechanisms;

7) Represent SIDBI in various fora/events and brief the higher-ups on the same;

8) Interact with various stakeholders for effective implementation of the activities undertaken by

SIDBI;

9) Build/maintain strong working relationships with all concerned stakeholders;

10)Any other work as assigned by SIDBI

How to apply :

Eligible candidates interested in the position of Theme Leader can apply using the link https://samsstc.com/Jobs/jobdescription/theme-leader-gender-and-financial-literacy-small-industries-development-bank-ofindia-new-delhi/14 by or before February 07, 2025

Eligible candidates interested in the position of Associate Manager can apply using the link https://samsstc.com/Jobs/jobdescription/associate-manager-financial-inclusion-small-industries-development-bank-ofindia-new-delhi/15 by or before February 07, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here