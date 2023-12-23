Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SBMS College Sualkuchi Assam.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (SBMS) College Sualkuchi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grade-III and Grade-IV.

Name of post :

Library Assistant (Grade-III)

Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

Grade-IV

Grade-IV (Library Bearer)

No. of posts :

Library Assistant (Grade-III) : 1

Junior Assistant (Grade-III) : 1

Grade-IV : 1

Grade-IV (Library Bearer) : 1

Educational Qualification:

Grade-III : Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce from recognized College/Institution affiliated to recognized University with a diploma/certificate course of computer operation of minimum six months duration and should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing.

Grade-IV : Class VIII passed.

Age: Maximum 40 years as on the 1st January 2023 with relaxation as per Govt. existing guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self-attested copies of all testimonials.

The application fees Rs. 500/- for Grade-III and Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV have to be paid through Bank Draft should be drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, payable at SBI, Sualkuchi Branch (IFS Code- SBIN0011619).

The applications must reach the Principal, SBMS College, Sualkuchi, P.O.: Sualkuchi, Kamrup, Assam, PIN: 781103

Last date for receipt of applications is January 7, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here