Applications are invited for recruitment of 2964 vacant positions or career in SBI Assam in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 2964 vacant positions or career of Circle Based Officers. State Bank of India (SBI) a Fortune 500 company, is an Indian Multinational, Public Sector Banking and Financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai. The rich heritage and legacy of over 200 years, accredits SBI as the most trusted Bank by Indians through generations. It is the largest banking and financial services organization in India, with an asset base of over Rs. 61 trillion. It serve over 50 crore customers through our vast network of over 22,500 branches, 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs, 82,900 BC outlets, with an undeterred focus on innovation, and customer centricity, which stems from the core values of the Bank – Service, Transparency, Ethics, Politeness and Sustainability. The Bank has successfully diversified businesses through its various subsidiaries i.e SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Card, etc. It has spread its presence globally and operates across time zones through 241 offices in 29 foreign countries.

Growing with times, SBI continues to redefine banking in India, as it aims to offer responsible and sustainable Banking solutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Circle Based Officer

No. of posts : 2964

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Age Limit : Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 30.04.2025 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.04.2004 and not earlier than 01.05.1995 (both days inclusive).

Also Read : 10 international destinations to travel with your kids in this summer vacation

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates are required to register on-line for the recruitment process which will be held in 4 phases viz.

(i) Online Examination

(ii) Screening and

(iii) Interview

(iv) Local Language Proficiency Test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicboapr25/

Last date for submission of applications is 29th May 2025

Application Fees :

General / EWS/ OBC : Rs. 750/-

SC / ST / PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here