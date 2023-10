Assam Career RMRCNE Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 23 vacant positions in Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), NE, Dibrugarh, Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), NE, Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant positions under various projects on purely contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Project Research Scientist II (Medical)

Project Technical Support III (Senior Investigator)

Project Technical Support III (Medical Social Worker)

Project Technical Support III (Senior Technical Assistant)

Project Technical Support III (Field Investigator)

Project Technical Support II (Laboratory Technician)

Project Technical Support II (X-Ray Technician)

Project Technical Support I (Health Assistant)

Project Data Entry Operator Grade B

Senior Project Assistant (UDC)

Project Driver cum Mechanic

Project Multi-Tasking Staff (Helper)

Also Read : Assam CM reveals some beautiful old memories of his student days in Cotton University

No. of posts :

Project Research Scientist II (Medical) : 1

Project Technical Support III (Senior Investigator) : 1

Project Technical Support III (Medical Social Worker) : 1

Project Technical Support III (Senior Technical Assistant) : 1

Project Technical Support III (Field Investigator) : 2

Project Technical Support II (Laboratory Technician) : 3

Project Technical Support II (X-Ray Technician) : 2

Project Technical Support I (Health Assistant) : 8

Project Data Entry Operator Grade B : 1

Senior Project Assistant (UDC) : 1

Project Driver cum Mechanic : 1

Project Multi-Tasking Staff (Helper) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh

Also Read : 5 interesting facts about Radhika Gupta whose opinion regarding Narayana Muthy’s 70 hour work advice went viral

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 7th November 2023 and 8th November 2023 in Regional Medical Research Centre, Bokul, Lahowal, Maijan Grant Gaon, Assam : 786010

How to apply : Candidates may bring filled application form along with self-attested copies of all credentials in support of educational qualifications, age, caste/community, Aadhar Card and affixing a colour passport size photograph on the application form while reporting for walk-in written test/interview on the date and time mentioned above. Original Certificates of all these credentials should also be carried with for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here