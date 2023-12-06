Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre North Eastern Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientist B (Non Medical) and Project Assistant under the project entitled “Development of a sustainable network of laboratories in India for identification, monitoring and research on virus and bacteria causing acute encephalitis syndrome and other novel pathogens through capacity building in advanced biomedical technologies”

Name of post : Scientist B (Non Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 1st class master degree in Life science/Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ or related discipline from a recognized university with 2 years’ experience in a related field. Or 2nd class master degree with Ph.D. in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Emoluments : Rs. 48000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ or related discipline from a recognized University with 3 years work experience

from a recognized institution or Master degree in the relevant subject.

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician III

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and two year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or related subjects or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization/ or 2 years/field or lab. experience. BSc. Shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd January 2024 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, Assam. Reporting time is 10:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidate must submit his/her duly filled in application form in the prescribed format with a recent passport size color photograph along with a detailed bio-data/C.V. and all relevant documents, duly self-attested

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here