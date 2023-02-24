Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibugarh.

ICMR-RMRC, N. E. Region, Dibugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientist C (Non-Medical) purely on temporary contract basis for its short-term research project entitled “A comprehensive study for upper Gastrointestinal cancers (esophageal &

stomach) and nasopharyngeal cancer in Northeast India.”

Name of post : Project Scientist C (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 1st Class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences or equivalent/ Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology from a recognised University with 4 (Four) years of relevant experience.

Or

2nd Class Master’s degree in Sciences or equivalent/ Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology with PhD Degree in relevant subject from a recognised University and 4 (Four) years of relevant experience.

Desirable :

i) Additional Post-doctoral research/ training experience in field of health research/ Molecular Biology/ Bioinformatics/Cell culture Technique/ Proteomics.

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications.

iii) Proficiency in Scientific Writing and Good quality publications in peer reviewed indexed journals.

Salary : Rs. 51,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rmrcne.org.in/ on or before 15th March 2023 upto 17:30 hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

