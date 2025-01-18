Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of IT Professionals. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA

Experience : Minimum 16+ years of professional experience

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Tech Documentation Quality Control Lead cum Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA with PMP certification

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience

Name of post : Full Stack Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in IT industry

Name of post : UAT Tester

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in IT industry

Name of post : DevOps Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in IT industry

Also Read : Meet the young lady entrepreneur whose gifting ideas shocked the Sharks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date for Online Form Submission is 26.01.2025 (Till 11:00 pm)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600 plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300 plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here