Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Limited Guwahati Assam.
RITES Limited Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Manager and Assistant Manager.
Name of post : Senior Manager (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs. 60, 000 – 1, 80, 000
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in – Architecture/Civil Engineering /Geography/planning from a recognized university
AND
Master’s (postgraduate) degree in Landscape Architecture/Landscape Design/Landscape from a
recognized university.
Experience :
Candidate must have minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the field of Landscape Architecture/Landscape Design/Landscape from a recognized university.
Name of post : Senior Manager (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs. 60, 000 – 1, 80, 000
Qualification :
Bachelor’s degree in – Architecture/Civil Engineering /Geography/planning from a recognized university
AND
Master’s (postgraduate) degree in Architecture Pedagogy/Recreation Architecture/Urban Regeneration/Ekistics/Urban Design/Urban planning from a recognized university.
Experience :
Candidate must have minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the field of Architecture Pedagogy/Recreation Architecture/Urban Regeneration/Ekistics/Urban Design/Urban planning
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs. 40, 000 – 1, 40, 000
Qualification :
Bachelors degree in – Geography/Geoinformatics/Environmental science/planning from a recognised university
AND
Master’s (postgraduate) degree in Geoinformatics/GIS/Geospatial science from a recognized university.
Experience :
Candidate must have minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in the field of
Geography/Geoinformatics/Environmental science/planning/ Geoinformatics/GIS/Geospatial science
Selection Procedure :
A walk-in-interview will be held from 14-12-2023 onwards at RITES Guwahati Regional Office,
NEDFI House,4th Floor, G.S.Road, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006 on First Come First Serve Basis.
How to apply :
Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in
the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com up to 16th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here