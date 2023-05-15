Assam Career : Regional Science Centre Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Regional Science Centre Guwahati.

National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Stenographer and Artist-A in its Headquarters and Regional Science Centre Guwahati.

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix – Rs. 25,500-81,100/- (Level 4) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emolument at start is ?48,207/- per month, approx. at Kolkata.

Essential Qualification: Higher Secondary or its equivalent and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m. in Shorthand duly supported by certificate from a Govt. Recognized Institution (i.e. passed from Govt. ITI/Govt. Diploma College /NCVT/UGC Recognized University).

Age Limit: Not more than 25 years as on the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules

Place of Posting : NCSM Headquarters

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 5 courses that are in high demand for students of Arts Stream after Class 12

Name of post : Artist-A

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix – Rs. 19,900-63,200/- (Level 2) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emolument at start is Rs. 36,126/- per month, approx. at Guwahati.

Essential Qualification: Diploma/Certificate in Fine/Commercial Art of at least two years

duration after SLC. Candidates must have one year experience after obtaining the diploma/ certificate for course duration of two years. For candidates obtaining diploma/certificates of one year course duration, two years relevant experience after obtaining the certificate shall be required.

Age Limit: Not more than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules

Place of Posting : Regional Science Centre Guwahati

Also Read : Mango / Mangoes: Is the King of Fruits good or bad for skin?

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ncsm.gov.in/notice/career by 9th June 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 885.00 {Fees. Rs.750.00 + 18% GST (Rs.135/-)} (Rupees eight hundred eighty five) only for each post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



