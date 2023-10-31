Assam Career RBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant paramedical positions under Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Pharmacists on contract basis.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 4

Educational qualification:

i) Matriculation or its equivalent examination.

ii) Applicant should possess minimum qualification of Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University registered under Pharmacy Act 1948.

iii) Applicant having Bachelors’ degree (B. Pharm) in Pharmacy can also apply for this post.

Experience:

i) Applicant should be registered with State Pharmacy Council.

ii) Minimum experience of two (02) years as a pharmacist. Experience with PSB’s/PSU’s / Government organization will be given preference.

iii) Applicant should have basic working knowledge of computer

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc. to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, South Gandhi Maidan, Patna – 800 001 on or before 17:30 hrs. of November 20, 2023.

The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here