Assam Career : Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 4 vacant administrative positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Academic Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Controller of Examinations and Assistant Librarian.

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Pay Band : Rs.1,44,200- Rs.2,18,200

Desirable Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 10 and above with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 05 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post

Pay Band : Rs.78,800-Rs.2,11,500

Desirable Age Limit : 40 to 50 years

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 10 and above with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 05 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post

Pay Band : Rs.78,800-Rs.2,11,500

Desirable Age Limit : 40 to 50 years

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per the latest UGC norms

Pay Band :Rs.57700- Rs.182400

Desirable Age Limit : As per State Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates should send their filled in application forms along with photocopies of certificates / mark sheets, proof of date of birth etc. to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435,Assam (India)” in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………”

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 08-06-2023.

Application Fees : Candidate has to send a bank draft of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University,payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here