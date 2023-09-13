Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Limited, Guwahati, Assam

Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Limited, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Head, Technical Head and Finance & Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Project Head

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Degree in any discipline with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 out of a 10-point scale or 3 on a 6-point scale.

Experience : 10 years’ experience in hydrocarbon industries. Out of 10 years minimum of 6 years’

experience in the CGD Sector.

Name of post : Technical Head

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/PG in Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks or CGPA of 6 out of 10-point scale or 3 on 6-point scale. The candidate should have detailed knowledge in the field of Steel Pipes, MDPE Pipes and CNG Network etc. The candidate should be well versed with Different Safety related audit activities in CGD sector.

Experience : 3 years Post qualification in-line Experience in Executive Position. Candidates having the required experience in the CGD sector will be given preference

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate plus ACA/ACMA/2 years full time MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute as an added qualification.

Experience : 3 years Post qualification in-line Experience in Executive Position. Candidates having the required experience in the CGD sector will be given preference

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form (Format available on Company website as Annexure – I) along with self-attested copies of documents in hard copy

to the following address: HR Department, Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd., 6th Floor, Central Mall,

Christian Basti, Guwahati (Assam), Pin-781005

Last Date of Submission of Detailed Application is 3rd October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here