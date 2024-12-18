Applications are invited for recruitment of various executive positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive (Feed & Fodder).

Name of post : Executive (Feed & Fodder)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ B.V.Sc. along with M.Sc (Agriculture) in Agronomy/Fodder Science from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience :

Minimum 02 years of experience in feed and fodder sector. Experience in Fodder farm, Feed industry for large veterinary animals or experience in integrated animal farm will be preferred. Fresher may also apply.

Additional Criteria : Must have experience of using Internet based applications, using and working with advanced word processing/spreadsheet including MS Word, MS Excel and MS Power Point and other related applications

Desirables :

Experience of working in project(s)/ industry related to Fodder development and management, Animal nutrition. Ability to make optimum usage of locally available resources, which are climate resilient and improve producer access to Knowledge, technology so that they are able to respond to market opportunities and climate variability. Providing technical support to & capacity building of enterprises with strong analytical skills, and the ability to synthesize complex concepts and to communicate them effectively;Ability to work effectively in teams as well as independently. Good communication and inter-personal skills; the candidate must show initiative, synthesis,

organization and personal dynamism and should be self-motivated, as well as capacity to work with

teams and prepare adequate planning and activity reports

Job Roles :

Implementation and monitoring of ration balancing and fodder development program at the field level. Training of Milk Procurement Field Supervisors, Mobile AI Technicians & farmers on animal feeding & Fodder Development activities. Popularization of improved fodder development technologies among farmers including development of fodder nurseries, fodder demonstration farms, Silage making, etc Collection and compilation of fodder related data. Coordination with fodder seed production agencies across country for sourcing good quality fodder

seeds. Promotion of cattle feed, mineral mixture and other feed additives. Demonstration of RBP software to key officers and farmers. Data documentation and preparation of RBP and FD progress reports. Any other work related to farmer training and other feed and fodder related activities.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs

Last date of submission of applications is 6th January, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here