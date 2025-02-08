Applications are invited for recruitment of 110 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Local Bank Officer. It was in the year 1908, when a humble idea to uplift the poorest of poor of the land culminated in the birth of Punjab & Sind Bank with the far-sighted vision of luminaries like Bhai Vir Singh, Sir Sunder Singh Majitha and Sardar Tarlochan Singh. They enjoyed the highest respect with the people of Punjab. The bank was founded on the principle of social commitment to help the weaker section of the society in their economic endeavours to raise their standard of life. Decades have gone by, even today Punjab & Sind Bank stands committed to honor the social commitments of the founding fathers. Its vision is to be a Strong Bank with commitment to excellence and focus on adding value to stakeholders with adherence to best practices and core institutional values shared throughout the organisation

Name of post : Local Bank Officer

No. of posts : 110

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Work Experience :

18 months or more in Officer cadre in any Public Sector Bank/ Regional Rural Bank

How to apply :

Candidate has to apply online through the Bank’s website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ only

Last Date for submission of online application is 28th February 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

General, EWS & OBC : Rs. 850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here