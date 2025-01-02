Applications are invited for recruitment of various banking positions or career in Punjab National Bank Assam.

Punjab National Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible hockey players (male) for recruitment to the post or career of Customer Service Associate and Office Assistant.

Name of post : Customer Service Associate (Sportsperson-Male) / Office Assistant (Sportsperson-Male)

No. of posts : 9

Educational Qualification :

Customer Service Associate : Graduation

Office Assistant : XII pass

Sports Qualification :

A candidate should possess any one or more of the following sports qualifications: –

i) Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the National or International competition in Hockey.

ii) Sportsmen who have represented their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Boards in Hockey.

iii) Sportsmen who have represented the State School Teams in the National Sports/games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in Hockey.

iv) Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency also under the National Physical Efficiency Drive

Selection Procedure :

a. Selections will be made on the basis of sports performance/field trials and also interview. Merely

satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called also for selection.

b. Only shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for field trials. On the basis of performance in the field trials, candidates will also be further shortlisted for interviews for final selection

How to apply :

Candidates should visit the Bank’s website and download the prescribed application form, fill the

same and send it along with self-attested copies of supporting documents also to The Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), Human Resources Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office, 1st Floor, West Wing, Plot No. 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075 by Registered/ Speed Post

The applications should also be superscribed “Recruitment of 09 Hockey Players (Male) in Punjab National Bank (FY 2024-25)”

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 24.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

