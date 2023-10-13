Assam Career Poshan Abhiyaan Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Poshan Abhiyaan Assam.

The State Project Director, Poshan Abhiyaan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Coordinator and District Project Assistant purely on temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : District Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

District wise vacancies :

Baksa : 1

Hojai : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with Diploma in Computer Science or IT. At least 2 years experience in application maintenance & support.

Age Limit : 21-38 years

Name of post : District Project Assistant

No. of posts : 3

District wise vacancies :

Tamulpur : 1

Dhemaji: 1

Hailakandi : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Social Sciences/ Nutrition

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer Concerned on or before 31/10/2023 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here