Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Hojai, Assam.

The Office of Executive Engineer (PHE), Hojai Division, Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher Secondary or 10+2 in Science stream with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized Board / University

Salary : Rs. 15000.00 per month

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and Maximum 38 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST and 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st August 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the Executive Engineer (PHE) Hojai Division, Hojai

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (http://tinyurl.com/2vfhy9tb ) by email to recruitmentphehoj@gmail.com.

The subject of the email should be kept as ‘Application for the post of Laboratory Assistant’

Last date for submission of applications is 28th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here