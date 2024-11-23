Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in PFC Assam.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Coordinator (RDSS)-L2 and Coordinator (RDSS)-L3.

Name of post : Coordinator (RDSS)- L2

No. of posts : 16

Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech. (Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Industrial/ Production/ Power/

Energy/IT/CS or any combination of these specializations) (Minimum of 55% marks required)

Experience :

Minimum 6 years of relevant post qualification experience in coordination/ monitoring /implementation of large scale power projects in Power Distribution sector and Regulatory aspects of Distribution business.

Desirable: Experience of IT implementation in State power distribution sector. Exposure to AI / automation related projects

Name of post : Coordinator (RDSS)- L3

No. of posts : 18

Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech. (Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Industrial/ Production/ Power/

Energy/IT/CS or any combination of these specializations) (Minimum of 55% marks required)

Experience :

Minimum 10 years of Post Qualification experience in the fields of Smart Metering / Utility scale IT projects for ERP or Billing solutions / SCADA / Quality Assurance & Monitoring / Distribution Project Monitoring / Energy Audit in power distribution sector. Candidate should also have knowledge of Distribution business and operations management

Desirable: Experience in Power sector & Infrastructure projects.

Age :

The age of a person at the time of appointment to the service of the corporation shall not be less than 21 years and not more than 60 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://pfcindia.com/ up to 17.00 hours on 3.12.2024

Application Fees :

After successful uploading of documents, the applicants will be guided to payment gateway for online payment of application fee (Nonrefundable) of Rs. 500/- (inclusive of applicable taxes) through payment gateway. No application fees will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here