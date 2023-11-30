Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Pandu College Guwahati Assam.

Pandu College, Guwahati , Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors. The journey of the birth and growth of Pandu College is intrinsically associated with the expansion of NF Railway, India. Formation of NF Railway Head Quarters at Maligaon and the subsequent colonies along with the steady rise of inhabitants in the vast Pandu-Maligaon area naturally required a well functioning educational ecosystem.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24.01.2022; No. DHE/CE/ Misc./49/2021/ Pt/5, dated 09.02.2022.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format (available at DHE and College website) with Bio-Data including Phone No., E-Mail ID, address and copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Pandu College payable at Canara Bank, Maligaon Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Pandu College, Pandu, Guwaharti-781012, Assam within 13th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here