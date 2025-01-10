Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant positions or career in ONGC Assam.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of professionals in Engineering and Geoscience Disciplines at E1 level.
Name of post : Geologist
No. of posts : 5
Qualification :
Post Graduate Degree in Geology with minimum 60% marks
or
M.Sc. or M.Tech in Petroleum Geoscience with minimum 60% marks
Or
M.Sc. or M.Tech in Petroleum Geology with minimum 60% marks
or
M.Tech. in Geological Technology with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Geophysicist (Surface)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks
or
M.Tech. in Geophysical Technology with minimum 60% marks
or
Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : Geophysicist (Wells)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks
or
M.Tech. in Geophysical Technology with minimum 60% marks
or
Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Production)-Mechanical
No. of posts : 11
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Production)- Petroleum
No. of posts : 19
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Production)- Chemical
No. of posts : 23
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Mechanical
No. of posts : 23
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Drilling)- Petroleum
No. of posts : 6
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Mechanical)
No. of posts : 6
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
Name of post : AEE (Electrical)
No. of posts : 10
Qualification :
Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks
How to apply :
Eligible & Interested Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register their application online. The registration site shall remain open from 10/01/2025 to 24/01/2025. No other mode, repeat, no other mode, of application shall be accepted.
Candidates can apply for only one post for which he/she is most desirous, based on his/her qualification. In the case of multiple applications from a candidate the latest one shall be considered as final and older applications shall be rejected
Application Fees :
- GEN/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST/PwBD : No charges
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here